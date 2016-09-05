Community briefs

DALLAS - Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 will hold installation of new officers at 2 p.m. Sunday. Prior to the installation at noon Commander Jim Baloga will lead the Post 672 Honor Guard in a ceremony to remember the 15th anniversary of 9/11.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in terrorist attacks on New York and Washington including more than 400 police officers and firefighters. The public is invited to attend this ceremony on post grounds.

PITTSTON - Bus Trip to New York City, 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, from Pittston Plaza by Planet Fitness. $37 per person, no refunds. Must be 18 or older.

Bring your own coolers and snacks on the bus. Non­-smoking, air conditioned coach, friendly, fun bunch of people.

Stops at Meadowlands Outdoor Fleas Market for an hour on the way; second stop at the Southside Seaport for 2 1/2 hours. Greenwich Village to shop, dine and pub crawl for the rest of the day. On your own all day to enjoy New York at your leisure. The Italian Festival Feast of San Gennaro, close to Greenwich Village in nearby Little Italy is going on that Saturday as well.

The bus leaves the village promptly at 10 p.m. to return back to Pittston Plaza.

For details and to make reservations Call Jackie at 570-947­-3464 or Kenny at 570-574­-0925.