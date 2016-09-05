Pittston Knights plan family outing

The Pittston Knights of Columbus Council #372 are having their family outing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the FOP Grove, Route 502, Moosic.

Menu will be clams, steak sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, clam chowder, wimpies and whatever covered dish or dessert participants wish to bring. Games and contests for children and adults will be played.

The cost for any Knights of Columbus member and social members is $20, non-members are $25, a family of four is $50 and children under 10 are free.

For tickets Call G.K. Rick Korpusik, 570-814-2189; or Fran Ankenbrand, 570-954-8147; or stop by the Knights club for tickets. All are welcome.