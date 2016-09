FNCB presents an $856 donation along with 20 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to a representative from St. Joseph’s Baby Pantry. At the presentation, from left, are: Richard Cesari, FNCB teller; Michele Thomas, FNCB graphic artist; Stephanie Nichols, St. Joseph’s Baby Pantry outreach coordinator; Katie King, FNCB community office manager; Brooke Lipperini, FNCB human resources generalist and Karen Knebl, FNCB customer service representative.

