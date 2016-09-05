Fallen officer Richard Janczewski remembered

Justin Coyne and Michael Mazurkivich completed their Pittston Area National Honor Society project remembering Fallen Officer Richard Janczewski, an Avoca patrolman, who died in the line of duty thirty years ago, May 26, 1986. The students collected donations and are shown presenting a certificate to Roll Call, Duryea to Avoca Police Chief David Homschek for the department’s use in purchasing safety equipment in memory of Officer Janczewski. Friends of Mike Carroll, Carey Insurance Agency Inc., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8335, Colarusso’s Café, Joseph J Mirenzi Agency, Przybytek Kundlas Post 4909 Home Association and Veterans of Foreign Wars Przbytek-Kundlas Post No 4909 graciously contributed. At the presentation, from left, are: Mazurkivich, Coyne and Avoca Police Chief David Homschek.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090516fallon.officer.jpg