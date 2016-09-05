Tuesday

The Bishop William J. Hafey Fourth Degree Assembly Knights of Columbus, 7:30 p.m., at Our Lady Help of Christians Parish hall, Dorrance. St. Mary’s Dorrance council 12174 will host. David Popek, faithful navigator, request all fourth degree knights attend. Light refreshments follow the meeting.

Thursday

The West Wyoming, American Legion Morning Star Post 904, 6:30 p.m. in the W. Wyoming Hose Co. No 1 meeting room. Election of officers will be conducted and membership dues will be discussed. Pizza and refreshment will be provided after the meeting.

The Wyoming Valley Mushroom Club, 7 p.m. in the Advanced Technology Center on the Nanticoke Campus of Luzerne County Community College, room ATC 214. The ATC is found in the lower portion of the campus and parking is in the adjacent lot. We will be discussing the upcoming Mushroom Fair scheduled for Frances Slocum on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Catholic War Veterans Memorial Post 1601, 6 p.m. at the Swoyersville American Legion. All members are urged to attend. The C.W.V. Home Association meeting will follow. All C.W.V. members are invited to attend.