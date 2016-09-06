WBGH School of Nursing Alumni Association Class of 1966 celebrate 50th anniversary reunion

The Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association met to celebrate the 50th Anniversary reunion of the Class of 1966. While 57 members of the Alumni Association enjoyed lunch at the Irem Temple County Club, Dallas, five members in attendance of the Class of 1966 shared their many experiences and significant accomplishments since their nursing school graduation. Members in attendance seated, from left, are: Charyl LaCoe Pascoe and Christine Safka Thomas. Standing: Marilyn Space Jacobs, Ruth Payne Mathews and Theresa Podraza Fulton.

