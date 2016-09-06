LCCC paramedic program graduates

Luzerne County Community College has awarded certificates of completion to graduates of the college’s paramedic program. Upon successful completion, the graduates are eligible to take the National Registry Paramedic Examination. Graduates and staff, from left, first row, are: Amy McDonough, Swoyersville; Ryan Carter, White Haven; John Veina, Carbondale; Matthew Balon, Hanover Township; Richard Winckler Jr., Monroe; Elyse Anselm, Mountain Top; Mark Kasper, Bear Creek Township and Darlene Murawski, Exeter, paramedic clinical coordinator, LCCC. Second row : Lisa Babbish, West Nanticoke, EMS assistant, LCCC; Joseph Chiumento, Jenkins Township; Amy Piech, Wapwallopen; Catherine Hewston, Dingman’s Ferry; Brandon Hernandez, Berwick; Mallory Trojan, Dallas and David Schoenwetter, DO, Harding, medical director, EMS, LCCC. Third row: Mark Ercolani, Laflin, director, EMS, LCCC; Jack Morgan, Danville; Steve Bennett, Orangeville; Richard Smith, Pringle; Shawn Mahon, Swoyersville; Albert Black; East Stroudsburg and Robert Roth, Plymouth Township, class coordinator, EMS, LCCC.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090616lccc.paramedics.jpg