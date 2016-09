On April 17, 2016 Pennsylvania became the 24th state to approve medical marijuana. Several members of the Berwick Anti Drug Alliance (BADA) attended a medical marijuana training by Lakeview Health at Mohegan Sun Pocono. In attendance from left, are: Tony Coder, presenter; Jason Harlon, CEO Wyoming Valley Alcohol & Drug Services; Jennifer Lombardo, Lakeview Health and BADA members Maxim W. Furek, Eric Bartell and Dave Reilly.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090616marij.training-1.jpg