Senior Peer Counseling volunteer opportunity

The Senior Peer Counseling Program of Community Counseling Services and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program is registering new volunteers and homebound senior citizens of Luzerne and Wyoming counties. Men and women 55 and older can train as volunteers and individuals 60 and older can have a volunteer visit them weekly in their home. Senior Peer counselors provide one-to-one support and socialization for consumers experiencing minor emotional issues and do not wish to use mental health services in an office setting. To discuss participation in the program contact Rhoda Tillman, [email protected] or 570-836-3118. Volunteers and guest speakers from a recent meeting, from left, are: Valerie McKay, Nancy Place, volunteers and Whitey White and Pen Colodny, guest speakers.

