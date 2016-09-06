Dukey’s Cafe holds golf tournament to benefits Ruth’s Place

Dukey’s Cafe held their annual charity golf tournament at Sand Springs Golf Course in honor of Rowan Elise Frederick. This year the tournament raised $7,000 which was donated to Ruth’s Place Women’s Shelter, the only emergency shelter for women experiencing homelessness in Luzerne County. Participants, from left, are: Riley Frederick holding Harper Frederick, Jason Prutzman, Alex Frederick, Jackie Tona, Ruth’s Place; Linda Prutzman, Kelly Prutzman holding Miller Frederick and Wayne Prutzman. Not available: John Kebbles, tournament coordinator.

