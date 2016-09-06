Walk for Autism in September

Support Autism Families Everywhere (SAFE) is sponsoring a Walk for Autism from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Hazleton Area High School track.

Registration is free and there will be a bounce house, music, tricky trays, food, Zumba classes and face painting.

SAFE programs are free and include support groups, a teen club (teens with ASD), Saturday recreational swim, PALS for elementary school kids, education regarding special education, music lessons and more.

For more information visit Facebook or call 570-822-7259.