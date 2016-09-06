Special needs training session held

A training entitled “Planning for a Safer Community for Individuals with Special Needs” was held at Genetti’s Hotel and Conference Center, Wilkes-Barre. Participants, from left, first row, are: Dawn Edwards, PA Link to Aging and Disability Resources; Denise Corcoran, Anthracite Region Center for Independent Living; Lucille Morgan, Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency; Gina Galli, Luzerne-Wyoming Counties MH/DS; Francine Hogan, Anthracite Region Center for Independent Living; Nancy Sperlazzo, The Arc of Luzerne County and Mooneen Bielecki, Family Member. Second row: John Leonard, Luzerne County Community College Public Safety Training Institute; C. David Pedri, Esquire, Luzerne County manager; Garrett Hittle, Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency; Diana Morris Smaglik, Anthracite Region Center for Independent Living and Cindy Vough, representing Senator John Yudichak’s office.

