The Commonwealth Medical College holds White Coat Ceremony for Class of 2020

SCRANTON - The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC) held its eighth annual White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Friday, Aug. 12. Local students included with the 108 Doctor of Medicine (MD) students that have received the first symbol of their new profession are: Somiah Almeky, Shavertown; Gina Baiamonte, Ashley; Christopher Musto, Pittston; Stephanie Amendola, Mountain Top; Rachel Bohn, Mountain Top; Shital Patel, Drums; Gabrielle Prezkop, Mountain Top; Ashlyn Reiser, Shavertown; Janara Koehler, Dallas; Erin Connolly, Shickshinny and Matthew Kolbeck, West Wyoming.