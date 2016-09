Angels Among Us, a division of the Red Hat Society, will begin their fall season with guest speaker of Graniteville House, a house of recovery that incorporates the 12-step principles of a transitional sober home. Members of the club, seated from left, are: Marion Popovitch and Alma Berlot, Queen. Standing: Patricia Baker, correspondent; Viola Dailey, Jennie Smacher, Rita Loftus and Joan Prestash. Not available: Sharon Zondory, Chris Shiner, Esther Saba and Patricia Konopke.

