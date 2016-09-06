Highmark supports NativityMiguel School of Scranton

Highmark Inc. and HM Health Insurance Company presented a $40,000 grant to the NativityMiguel School of Scranton through Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. At the presentation, from left, seated, are: NativityMiguel School of Scranton students Partik Khadka, Jorge Ramirez, Nikauri Fernandez and Lucia DeCarvalho. Standing: Brother Stephen LaMendola, board member, NativityMiguel School of Scranton; NativityMiguel School of Scranton students Nahisha Pokhrel and Xzierean Tassey; Robert H. Angeloni, president, NativityMiguel School of Scranton; Sister Josephine Cioffi, IHM, principal, NativityMiguel School of Scranton; Katie Kemmerer, community affairs analyst, Highmark; Amber Azzarelli, client manager, Highmark and Kerri McKeown, director of small group sales and client management, Highmark.

