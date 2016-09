Members and friends of the Falls Active Adult Center celebrated Hawaiian Day. Participants, from left, first row, are: Ann Reed, Twila Watkins, Faye Trgovac, Veronica Stoffick, Betty Gruval, Regina Woloszyn, Norie MacDonald and Herb Watkins. Second row: Jeanette Martin, Len Jones, Terry Fitting, Marilyn Coble, Jeanne Lambrianou, Niel MacDonald and Marcy Balavage. Back row: Gene Smith, Tom Rogers, Warren Keller, Mike Stoffick, Gloria Gisinger, Jim Jurchak, Al Ramage and Bob Woloszyn.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL083016falls.hawaiian.jpg