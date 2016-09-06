Meadows residents enjoy ice cream social

Residents at the Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas, enjoyed an ice cream social, as one of its many activities. Sponsored by the meadows auxiliary ice cream sundaes were served by the activities staff, auxilians and teen volunteers while residents were entertained by the musical duo Roger & Joe. Participants, from left, front row, are: Camille Fioti, Nancy Space and Cynthia Sickler. Second row: Susan Howard, Jessie Hagenbaugh, Victor Williams, Mary Price and Nora Derhammer. Third row: Derek Siperko, teen volunteer; Jean Mikulis, auxiliary volunteer; Joe Lastovica and Roger Pryor, entertainers; Olivia Connors, teen volunteer; Ann Kline, auxiliary volunteer and Joan Doran, auxiliary volunteer.

