Staff and teachers from the Luzerne County SHINE Program at Wilkes University collected school supplies to donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen. The collection was taken at the SHINE teacher in-service days. The SHINE after-school program officially begins Monday. Participants, from left, are: Deanna Drako, SHINE technical liaison; Marlon Pitts, assistant SHINE director; Carol Nicholas, SHINE program director and Mike Cianciotta, St Vincent De Paul Kitchen Coordinator.

