Quinn Rose Crispell, daughter of Scott and Debbie Crispell, Swoyersville, is celebrating her 13th birthday today, Sept. 7, 2016. Quinn is the granddaughter of Jim and Rose Ann Cox, Forty Fort and Don and Bev Crispell, Sweet Valley.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090716crispell.bdy_.jpg