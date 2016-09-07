Artistic reunion at Music Box Playhouse

The Music Box Playhouse will see the artistic staff of T. Doyle Leverett, director; Kevin Costley, costumer and Michael Gallagher, set designer, reunite as the production staff of La Cage Aux Folles. These three, along with founders Dr Robert W. Bishop and his wife, Kelly, were the originators of the playhouse that opened with Oklahoma in May, 1981. As a special celebration they are returning to the beginning for the 35th anniversary season. Add Larry Vojtko, music director and his wife, Bernardine, choreographer, to complete the picture. The Vojtkos joined the theatre as performers in The Apple Tree, the third show of the opening season. La Cage Aux Folles will be presented at the playhouse, 96 Hughes St., Swoyersville, Sept. 9 to 11, 16 to 18 and 23 to 25. Tickets can be purchased for the show only, or dinner and show. For information and reservations call 570-283-2195. www.musicbox.org. Staff, from left, are: Costley and Bernardine Vojtko. Back row: Gallagher, Leverett and Larry Vojtko.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090716music.box_.jpg