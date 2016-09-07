National Day of Remembrance at Mt. Olivet Cemetery

Mt. Olivet Cemetery will be the site of a memorial service for unborn victims of abortion on at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The service, part of the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children, will take place at the top of the hill of Mt. Olivet Cemetery at Tomb of Unborn, 612 Mt. Olivet Rd, Carverton.

The Day of Remembrance is being organized by three national pro-life groups; Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, Priests for Life and the Pro-Life Action League.

At AbortionMemorials.com, visitors can learn more information or call Ada Magni at 570-693-1338 for information on this event.