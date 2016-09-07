Historical Society makes presentation to Kiwanis

Members of the Plymouth Kiwanis Club received a demonstration and presentation by officers of the Plymouth Historical Society. Society President Steve Kondrad, and board of directors members Mary Kondrad and Mark Ruseskas, discussed the current facilities at the Historical Society and plans to provide for additional displays at the headquarters located at 115 Gaylord Avenue, Plymouth. The organization is open for research from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. At the presentation, from left, are: John Gavenonis, Plymouth Kiwanis secretary; Raymond Motyka, Kiwanis treasurer; Richard Schall, Kiwanis president-elect; Ruseskas, Steve and Mary Kondrad.

