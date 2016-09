The Dallas Lions Club golf committee is hosting their fourth annual golf tournament 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Newberry Estate, Dallas. Included will be a luncheon, entertainment and prizes. Interested parties may contact Lion Joe Czarnecki at 570-262-7060. Committee members, from left, are: Lions Czarnecki, Robert Shaffer and Don Berlew. Not available: Lion Paul McCue.

