Employees at GWC Warranty, Wilkes-Barre, completed a collection of school supplies to benefit the city’s St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen. Employees donated several boxes filled with notebooks, binders, paper, pens, plastic scissors, pencils, markers, crayons and more as part of the drive. Organizers with the donated goods, from left, are: Kelli Vinciarelli, executive assistant and Jeanie Giza, contract processing clerk.

