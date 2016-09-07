YMCA Advocacy Week designated

The Pennsylvania State Alliance of YMCA’s has designated the week of Aug. 1-5, 2016 as YMCA Advocacy Week in Pennsylvania to celebrate the work of the Y in local communities across the Commonwealth, including the greater Wilkes-Barre region. Local politicians met with some Y staff members to discuss the programs and the impact made on our community. Visitors and staff, from left, are: Jim Thomas, executive director, Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA; State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski; Elizabeth Gorski, constituent services representative, the office of Senator John Yudichak; Meghan Carnevale, mission advancement & marketing director, Greater Scranton and Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA’s and Tony George, Wilkes-Barre Mayor.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090716ymca.advocacy.jpg