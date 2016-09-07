Dallas Lions Club installs officers

The Dallas Lions Club installed officers for the 2016-2017 year at the Checkerboard Inn, Trucksville. The elected officers are Dr. David Spring, president; Larry Spaciano, first VP; Don Berlew, second VP; Frank Rollman, third VP; Joe Czarnecki, secretary; Robert Shaffer, treasurer; Ed Hann, tail twister; Dan Corbett, lion tamer and Larry Spaciano, membership chairman. Any member of the community, male or female, is invited to join and can contact Mr. Spaciano at 570-760-9540, or any club member. The club meets on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at the Checkerboard Inn. Officers, from left, are: Lions Canfield, Czarnecki, Spring (receiving the president’s gavel from Lion Rollman, the installing officer), Spaciano, Shaffer and Hann.

