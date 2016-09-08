King’s College holding homecoming and reunion

WILKES-BARRE - King’s College will welcome back over 1,000 alumni and friends for the 2016 Homecoming/Reunion weekend Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23 - 25.

The weekend will include a special reunion and recognition of the Class of 1966, the members of which will celebrate their 50th anniversary this year and be pinned “Golden Monarchs” in a special ceremony.

There will also be special reunions for certain classes ending in 1 and 6 as well as wrestling alumni and graduates of the Physician Assistant Program.

For more information about homecoming/reunion events and to register please visit: www.kings.edu/homecoming-reunion or contact Rose Gryskevicz at 570-208-5879.