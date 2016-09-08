LCCC to hold remembrance ceremony for 9-11

Luzerne County Community College will hold a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony and brick dedication at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the college’s Walk of Honor at the LCCC Public Safety Training Institute.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the college’s Educational Conference Center.

The Walk of Honor, a project started by the LCCC Alumni Association, is a memorial area that is being filled with bricks, plaques and benches with engraved dedications. The sponsored items can be dedicated to anyone including a graduate, mentor, loved one, or a first responder. To purchase a brick, plaque, or bench, go to luzerne.edu/woh or call 800-377-LCCC, extension 7734.

The remembrance ceremony is free and open to the public.