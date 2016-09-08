Class Reunion Notices

Air Force Reserves

92nd Aerial Port Squadron, 8th reunion 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Swoyersville American Legion Post 644, 259 Shoemaker St. $25 includes open bar, buffet dinner, dessert. For information contact Mike Tressa, 570-287-4899.

Ashley-Sugar Notch High School

Class of 1966, planning 50th class reunion 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Catholic War Vets Grove, Ashley.

Social gathering 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Courtyard Marriott Hotel, Wilkes Barre Twp., conference room. All are invited.

Bishop O’Reilly High School

Class of 1976 will hold its 40th class reunion 6 - 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 at the Holiday Inn, 600 Wildflower Drive, Wilkes-Barre. $85 per person. For details, visit the Bishop O’Reilly Class of 1976 facebook page or email [email protected] Ice Breaker 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Keeley’s Alehouse & Grill, 199 Division St., Kingston. Information needed for: Peggy Cease Kerbaugh, Kenneth Breznay, Judy Hudock, Thomas Yanchick, Charlene McDonald, Thomas Borys, David Dubiel, Joseph Yuhas, Vivian Kotch, Deborah Kaschak Masterson, Charles Harris, David Souchik, Joseph Savage, Karen Kruska, Janet Shook Goodman, Philip Yonchick, Donna Martin-Langtry, Judy Baloh, Sam Scalzo, Edward Snyder, Dawn Karlotski, Kathy Nace Zionkowski and Theresa Yavorski Snyder.

Coughlin High School

Class of 1976, 40th class reunion Saturday, Sept. 24, Polish American Veterans Grove, Plains. All classmates invited. Send updated addresses and contact information to Facebook Coughlin of 1976 Reunion page, or email [email protected] or call 570-855–4989.

The G.A.R. High School

Class of 1964 70th birthday bash, 4-8 p.m., Saturday, Leggio’s, Rear 315, Wilkes-Barre. If attending call Rich, and Barb, 570-826-1660.

Hanover Memorial High School

Class of 1951 will celebrate it’s 65th reunion 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Wyoming Valley Country Club. For information contact Molly (Driscoll) Brodhead, 570-474-5603.

Lake Lehman High School

Class of 1976 40th reunion Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, 2016. Friday, the Lake Lehman football game, Saturday a three entree buffet and entertainment. Post dinner at Fish Tails Bar & Grill. A photo video is being prepared, submit photos to [email protected] Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LLHS1976/?fref=ts. Info needed for: Edward Kalinay, Mark Kalish, Kim Kaminski Dunnigan, Nancy Kleban Berrentini, Ronald Long, Joseph Makarewicz, Donna Moskaluk Sterwrf, Joseph Oliver, Frank Ragukonis, Cathy Rybka Daubert, Craig Sayre, Mark Seidel, William Sennick, Joan Sevenski Strub, Phil Smith, Tom Snell, Michael Sudimak, Ed Ungavarsky, Joanne Weaver Bloom and Michael Wyfells.

Marymount High School

Class of 1960, planning picnic, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Catholic War Veterans Grove, Ashley. Reservations with $20 payment due Monday, Aug. 29. Call Ann, 570-825-5711, for information. All classmates encouraged to attend.

Nanticoke High School

Class of 1963 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 21st birthday 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Grotto Pizza, Gateway Shopping Center, Kingston. R.S.V.P. to [email protected]

Class of 1966 meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, for a Dutch treat dinner at Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn, 24 W. Kirmar Avenue, Nanticoke. This is a wrap up dinner after the 50th reunion weekend. Call Mary Jane Evans Uhing at 570-735-0311 or email [email protected] for a reservation on or before Tuesday, Sept. 27. Classmates and friends are welcome.

Newport Township High School

Class of 1961 55th anniversary reunion 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, private party room at the R Bar (formerly Alden Manor), 119 E. Kirmar Ave. Alden. Cash bar, buffet meal, $30. For information contact Al Yarasavage, 570-678-3037 or [email protected]

Newport Alumni

The 31st annual reunion will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Holy Transfiguration Church Hall, 240 Center St., Hanover section of Nanticoke. Open to all Newport High School graduates and anyone who attended Newport. $30 per person includes drinks. Invitation includes spouse or guest. Reservations before Wednesday, Sept. 21. Committee members: Phoebe Thomas Hillan, Joe Molksi, Virginia Gliddon Maddy, Carol Fink Smetana, John Jarecki, Heidi Selecky Jarecki and Paul Jareki. Call Phoebe, 570-736-6798, for information.

Northeast High School

Class of 1966 to celebrate 50th reunion with a mixer, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, The Bar on Oak, 900 Oak St., Pittston; cash bar and optional dinner buffet. Deck The Halls Wine Trip to New York Seneca Lake Wine Trail Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 - 20. Visit www.thompsontours.com, click on Wine Tours. Reservations/information, e-mail [email protected] ; or call Joan, 570-344-8664 or 866-484-6677.

St. Leo’s High School

Class of 1966 reunion Saturday, Oct. 8, Genetti’s, Wilkes-Barre. Meet-greet Friday, Oct. 7; Mass for deceased members, Sunday, Oct. 9, St. Leo’s Church Ashley. Pictures, memorabilia and contact information for Robert Ostrowski can be sent to Judy Bromfield Buff, 570-678-7433; Mary Ellen Benson O’Shea, 570-868-5517 or Mary Kay Pettinger, 570-822-3483.

St. Nicholas High School

Class of 1964 70th birthday celebration Saturday, Sept. 17, Arena Bar and Grill, 380 Coal St., Wilkes-Barre. For information call 570-970-9902.

Class of 1968 - 1971, Final Four reunion Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, Gallery at Pierce Plaza, 517 Pierce St., Kingston. Facebook - www.facebook.com/St.-Nicholas-HS-Class-of-1971. Contact John Rose, [email protected] , or text 570-947-4565 with information on Marla Bednar Slota, Carol Dzurus Howard, Georgianne Fox, Carol Mock Bulwinski, Molly Casey Mock, Richard Novak, Christine Zupko Noyalis, John McCloskey, Andrew Lukach, Elizabathe Shultz, Mary Ann Souchik and Donna Wysocki.

St. Mary’s High School

Class of 1956 60th class reunion Saturday. Breakfast meetings, 9:30 a.m. every second Saturday of the month at Wildflowers, East Mountain Inn. All classmates welcome. Call Marion Coach Kasko, 570-288-2415, with information for Joan Gallagher Bergan and Joan Kilhullen Flynn.

Westmoreland High School

Class of 1960 meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Grotto Pizza, Harveys Lake.

Wyoming Memorial High School

Junior Class 1966-67 looking for: Regina Boyle, Thomas Butler, Bernadine Gatrone, Sue Getz, Robert Haynes, David and Janice Pantucci Kolesky, Malcolm Moss, Kathryn Nardone, Joan Regula, Katherine Skoronski, James Socash, Madelyn Wateski, George Willis and Mary Jane Wodjik. Contact [email protected] with address and/or phone number.

Wyoming Valley West

Class of 1976, 40th class reunion, 3-9 p.m., Saturday, Checkerboard Inn, 385 Carverton Road, Shavertown. Contact Denise Llewellyn Quinn, [email protected] ; or call 215-674-3828 for details and RSVP. Mixer, 6:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, III Guys Restaurant and Bar, 51 S. Wyoming Ave., Edwardsville. No RSVP required.

Class of 1981 35th class reunion/mixer 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Rodano’s, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $20 in advance, $25 at door. Mail check/money order made out to “WVW Class of 1981” to: Rosemarie Pugh, 677 N. Walnut St., Luzerne, PA 18709. Call Rosemarie for details, 570 706 5853; Ted Reese, 570 239 0754.