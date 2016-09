Students at Solomon-Plains Elementary School collect aluminum tabs for the Shriners’ Hospitals to help provide the best care to children regardless of ability to pay. More than 350 pounds of tabs were collected during the 2015-2016 school year and proceeds were presented to the Irem Shrine for the Shriners’ Hospitals. At the check presentation, from left, are: Nathan Fritz, Kendall Fritz, Allison Chocallo, Gene Lazarus, Irem Shrine; Kendall Krzywicki, Jack Andrew, Olivia Cook and Sean Cook.

