Grade school and masters candidates complete King’s Reading Clinic

Twenty local grade school students and 12 candidates for a master’s degree in reading from King’s College completed the college’s fourth annual Reading Clinic. Grade school students paired with the masters candidates to improve their comprehension level. Grade school participants, from left, first row, are: Paige Yurko, Conor Richardson, Scott Weiland, Logan Richardson, Brody Richardson, Jaggar Prukala, Bethany Santey, Julia Valenti, Allison Desciak and Ally Davis. Second row: Jaxon Bryden, Tafarie Fashraf, Amani Armstrong, Bea Davis, Alex Snyder, Aiden Walsh, Anne Davis, Ethan Benson, Jason McKeown and Hayden Schwabe. Master’s degree students in the back row, are: Maria Deno, Michel Hughes, Kayanne Barilla, Amanda Plisko, Renee Phillips, Georgia Brittain, Michele Mulheron, Edward Rosengrant, Leslee McClain, Kelly Sandrock, Stephanie Widdoes and Maria Marchese. Far right: Dr. Jill Yurko, director of the Graduate Reading Program.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL071416kings.reading.jpg