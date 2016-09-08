LCCC elects Student Government Association officers

The Luzerne County Community College Student Government Association (SGA) elected officers to serve for the 2016-17 academic year. The new SGA officers, from left, first row, are: John J. Marianacci, Wyoming, treasurer; Zoey Spak, Plains, freshmen representative; Skyler Rae Montgomery, Glen Lyon, president and Patricia Dixon, Wilkes-Barre, part-time representative. Second row: Fritz Fauber, Wilkes-Barre, sophomore representative; Sedrick Austin, Wilkes-Barre, vice president and Irlanda Olivares, Hazleton, secretary.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090116lccc.sga_.officers.jpg