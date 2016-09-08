Plymouth Kiwanis donates to Plymouth Public Library

Judy Rittenhouse and Janet Dixon, president and treasurer respectively of the Plymouth Public Library board of directors, provided a presentation to the Plymouth Kiwanis Club on the operations of the library. At the presentation, seated, from left, is Plymouth Kiwanian Dr. Frank Gazda. Standing: Richard Schall, Kiwanis president-elect; Raymond Motyka, Kiwanis treasurer; David Bonawits, Kiwanian, presenting a donation to Janet Dixon, Plymouth Public Library treasurer; Judy Rittenhouse, library president and John Gavenonis, Plymouth Kiwanis secretary.

