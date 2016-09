Firwood United Methodist Church, 399 Old River Road,Wilkes-Barre, will be having a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept 23 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept 24. There will be clothing, books, toys, housewares and more. Bag sale will start at noon Saturday. All proceeds benefit the church. Firwood members, from left, are: Sue Smith, Isabel Bannon and Laura Lehnert.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091016firwood.rummage.jpg