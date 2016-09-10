Mill Memorial Library upcoming event

The Mill Memorial Library, 495 East Main St., Nanticoke, will be conducting the following events during the month of September. All events require pre-registration as space and supplies are limited.

Tiny Tots Story Time at 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 27, for ages 18 months - five years.

Friends of the Mill monthly meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday. New members always welcome.

Tiny Tots Story Time at noon Thursdays through Sept. 29, for ages 18 months - five years.

The Mill’s Crochet Club, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. New members always welcome.

Monthly book bingo at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, for ages four-12.

Monthly Adult Craft, 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, crafting fall button trees. This craft is free but we are in need of button donations and hot glue guns.