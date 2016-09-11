September 11th, 2016 - 10:22 am

Irene G. Latsko celebrates 95 years


Irene G. Latsko, the wife of John Latsko who passed away in 1959, will celebrate her 95th birthday Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of John and Mary Wassil. She has two children, Maryann (Clem) Szczecinski, Plains and Gregory Latsko, Bethlehem.

Irene has six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Her granddaughter, Mary Ruth, passed away in 1985.

Her favorite things are traveling, seashore, crocheting, reading, garden, flowers and making apple pies and juice from her grape vine.

A dinner will be held to mark the occasion.

