GFWC Northeastern Club supplements Osterhout Free Library summer program

The GFWC Northeastern Club collaborated with the Osterhout Free Library, south branch, to work with them in supplementing the children’s afternoon break, sponsored by the Commission on Economy Opportunity (CEO). The women’s club donated fruit and snacks and several Barnes & Noble gift certificates as awards to the approximate 350 children in the summer program. At the presentation, from left, are: Carolee Williams, librarian; Carol Urban, Joan Basham, Connie Sims and Marge Koval, members of the GFWC Northeastern Club.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091116gfwc.osterhout.jpg