Dr. Stephen Cheskiewicz presenting academic research in Spain and Hawaii

Dr. Stephen Cheskiewicz, assistant professor of information technology at Mount Saint Mary College, Newburgh, New York and resident of Harveys Lake, will be presenting academic research with co-researchers from Spain at the ninth annual International Conference of Education, Research and Innovation (ICERI2016) in Seville, Spain, in November and the International Academic Forum in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January. Dr. Cheskiewicz completed a large research study in Barcelona, Spain and has co-authored a book titled Com Preparar un Informe Pericial? (Making an Expert Report of a Computer Crime) with co-researchers from the Universtat Autonoma de Barcelona and Universtat Oberta de Catalunya.

