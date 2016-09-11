Remembrance walk at LCCC

Luzerne County Community College will hold a September 11 remembrance ceremony and brick dedication at 9 a.m. Monday at the college’s Walk of Honor at the LCCC Public Safety Training Institution. If inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the college’s Educational Conference Center.

The Walk of Honor, a project started by the LCCC Alumni Association, is a memorial area that is being filled with bricks, plaques ad benches with engraved dedications. The sponsored items can be dedicated to anyone including a graduate, mentor, loved one or a first responder.