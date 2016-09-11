MMI art instructor to present at education conference

Lisa Marie Ferry, MMI Preparatory School art instructor, was selected to give a presentation at the 2016 Pennsylvania Art Education Association conference to be held Oct. 7-9 in Philadelphia.

Ferry’s presentation is entitled “Using Postmodern Principles in Art Education Curriculum to Alleviate Anxiety” and will give participants knowledge and understanding of how to create art activities and an art journaling kit based on postmodern principles to help alleviate anxiety and stress symptoms.

Ferry is currently pursuing her Master of Art Education with emphasis in special populations from Moore College of Art and Design. She will present on the same topic at the Pennsylvania Independent School Association (PAIS) in October.