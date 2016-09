Beth Blaum, Kingston, Wyoming Seminary director of student health services and coordinator of employee wellness programs, received the John D. Mueller Award during the Upper School’s recent graduation ceremony. She received the award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to school life, her loyal, dedicated service over a significant period of time and her tireless dedication to the ideals of Wyoming Seminary.

Blaum http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091116blaum.award_.jpg Blaum