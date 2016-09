The Irem Women’s Auxiliary will host a card party noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Irem Country Club, Dallas. There will be refreshments and prizes available. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance, none sold at the door. Contact Sueann Moses, 570-822-4976, or Janet Stritzinger, 570-824-6418. Deadline is Monday, Oct. 17. Committee members, from left, are: Eddie Bozette, co-chairperson; Suanne Moses, president and Janet Stritzinger, co-chairperson.

