Committee Meetings

Monday

The Pennsylvania Quilters Guild, 6:30 p.m., at John Heinz on Mundy Street, Wilkes-Barre. Old and new members are welcome. Membership fee is $20. A business meeting will be conducted and light refreshments with show and tell will follow.

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 395, 6:30 p.m. at the post home. All are invited.

Plains Parks and Recreation Board, 6:30 p.m., Birchwood Hills Park office, Birchwood Hills, Plains Township.

Tuesday

American Legion Post 971, 7 p.m. Glen Lyon American Legion Post 539, 62 Newport St., Glen Lyon. All participates urged to attend.

Fifth District of the Democratic Party of Luzerne County, 7 p.m., Bo Brothers Wyoming. Any questions call Donna Ras, 570-288-8550.

Glen Lyon - Alden Volunteer Hose Company of Newport Township, 7 p.m., fire headquarters, Wanamie. President John Elmy will preside. All members urged to attend. Tickets distributed to members for the spaghetti dinner fundraiser, Sunday, Oct. 16, at the R-Bar, Alden.

The Hudson VFW, LANI Memorial Post 6325, 7:30 p.m., 35-37 Cleveland St. All regular members are urged to attend. A home association meeting will follow.

Newport Township Community Organization, 6:45 p.m., community room, new Newport Township Municipal Building, Kirmar Parkway. Summer activities for children, a community newsletter and a recycling program will be discussed. All township residents are welcome.

Pittston Central Catholic High School, class of 1955 , 6:30 p.m., Valenti’s Restaurant, 1180 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. All classmates invited. For more information contact Ky Lazzari, 570-825-2648.

The Wilkes University Polish Room Committee, 5 p.m. Marianacci’s Restaurant. Calling committee is Antoinette Luce, chairperson; Mary Fran Buczynski, Helen Macareo, Antoinette Szczecinski, Pat Capozucca and Cathy Ostroski. President Bernadine Tarasek will discuss plans for events including the food tasting in October and the Wigilia Dinner in December.

Thursday

Catholic War Veterans of the United States of America, Swoyersville Memorial Post 1601, 6 p.m., Swoyersville American Legion. Commander Donald Rakus urges all members to attend. The C.W.V. Home Association meeting immediately follows. All C.W.V. members are invited to attend.

DAV Chapter 102, 7 p.m., VFW, Kingston. All Members are encouraged to attend. New Members welcome.