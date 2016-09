The members of the 2016-2017 Pittston Area High School Homecoming Court have been announced. The Homecoming Queen will be announced Friday during a pep rally at the school. The queen and her court will be honored during halftime of the Pittston Area football game that evening. Members of the court, from left, are: Mia Barbieri, Ellie Bartoli, Hayley Farrell, Julia Parrick and Taryn Ashby.

