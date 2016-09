Upon completion of the three new Foster Grandparents orientation in the Wyoming Valley area, a cash donation was made to Tammy Rogers, Domestic Violence Service Center (DVSC). Participants, seated from left, are: Nancy Shuman, FGP recruit; Tammy Rogers, outreach supervisor, DVSC and Susan Konetski, FGP recruit. Standing: Mary Lou Zerfoss, FGP director; George Wolfe, FGP recruit and Kathy Zgagowski, FGP coordinator.

