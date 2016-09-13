Area Agency on Aging hosting bake sale and craft show

The Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne and Wyoming County sponsors the Falls Active Adult Center’s annual Craft Fair and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday rain or shine. The event is held at 2813 Sullivan’s Trail, Route 92, Falls. Food will be sold by the Falls Lions Club. Outside spaces are still available to vendors for $10 per table, table and chair not provided. For information and reservations contact Twila between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 570-388-2623. Committee members, from left side, are: Norma Talbot, Pattie Gregorio and Warren Keller. Right side: Terry Fitting, Jeanette Martin, Beth Rutkowski and Twila Watkins.

