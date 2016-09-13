Area Agency on Aging Active Adult Centers offering flu vaccinations

Flu season is quickly approaching and If you are 50+ years of age and interested in receiving a flu vaccination, they will be available at the Area Agency on Aging Active Adult Centers throughout September and October for Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. Pre-registration is preferred and insurance/Medicare cards are necessary at the time of the shot. The following centers are offering the vaccine:

Rose Tucker (Nanticoke) Active Adult Center, 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14. Contact Gail or Laura, 570-735-1670.

Mountaintop Active Adult Center, Thursday, Sept. 15, call 570-868-8517.

Kingston Active Adult Center, 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27,. contact Sandy or Jean, 570-287-1102.

Pittston Active Adult Center, 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, contact Connie or Hazel, 570-655-5561.

Plains Active Adult Center, 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, contact Mary Lou, 570-824-5542.

Hazleton Active Adult Center, 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, contact Harley or Elaine, 570-459-1441.

Butler Township Active Adult Center, 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, contact Cathy, 570-788-4881.

Shickshinny Active Adult Center, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, contact Susan, 570-542-4308.

Wyoming County Active Adult Center, 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, contact Karen, 570-836-2324.