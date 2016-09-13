Misericordia nursing students are pinned

The Department of Nursing at Misericordia University recognized several graduating nursing students in the part-time evening Bachelor of Science Degree Nursing Program by presenting them with special awards at the annual pinning ceremony. Graduates who were recognized during the ceremony, from left, are: Michelle Hawkins, M.S.N., R.N., assistant professor; Kristal Smith, Falls; Dana Greenwood, Scranton; Karen Szwast, Exeter; Heidi Falzone, Forty Fort and Cynthia Glawe Mailloux, Ph.D., R.N., C.N.E., professor and chair of the Department of Nursing.

