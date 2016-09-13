September 13th, 2016 - 4:15 pm

Misericordia nursing students are pinned


Nurse Pinning Ceremony 8-19-16 Michelle Hawkins, Kristal Leigh Smith, Dana Marie Greenwood, Karen Szwast, Heidi Stredny, Dr. Cynthis Glawe Mailloux, Chair of the Nursing Dept.


The Department of Nursing at Misericordia University recognized several graduating nursing students in the part-time evening Bachelor of Science Degree Nursing Program by presenting them with special awards at the annual pinning ceremony. Graduates who were recognized during the ceremony, from left, are: Michelle Hawkins, M.S.N., R.N., assistant professor; Kristal Smith, Falls; Dana Greenwood, Scranton; Karen Szwast, Exeter; Heidi Falzone, Forty Fort and Cynthia Glawe Mailloux, Ph.D., R.N., C.N.E., professor and chair of the Department of Nursing.

