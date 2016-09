Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor, Carl Kuren, was presented with an appreciation plaque from the Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Dept. in gratitude for all the help and support he has provided. At the presentation, from left, are: Molly Hart, Amy Halecki, Wally Halecki, Mayor Kuren, Fire Chief Richard Hart, Clyde Moyer.

