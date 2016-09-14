The Kingston Historical Society holding special meeting

The Kingston Historical Society will begin a new year with a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in council chambers of the Kingston Municipal Building, Wyoming Avenue. Plans are underway to replicate the Kingston Honor Roll list of Kingstonians who served their country during WW II. This list was lost and if you have family members or friends who should be included in this list contact the historical society at PO Box 1702, Kingston, PA 18704. Newly elected officers will be seated and plans to introduce this book and explore Kingston’s past will be discussed. Historical Society officers, from left, are: Joe Grimes, outgoing president and Judi Nunemacher, incoming president. Second row: Isabel Pisaneschi, vice president; Terri Nowak, secretary and Jim Lewis, treasurer.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091416kingston.historical.jpg